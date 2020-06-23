Matt Hardy Gets New Opponent for AEW Dynamite
With Sammy Guevara suspended, Matt Hardy now has a new opponent for AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Hardy will now face Santana on this week’s show .
Hardy was supposed to have Guevara, but Guevara has been suspended for the offensive joke he made during a 2016 podcast appearance in which he said that when working at WWE as an extra, he wanted to “go and f**king rape” Sasha Banks.
Which IDENTITY of The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy do YOU want to wrestle @Santana_Proud on #AEWDynamite?#BROKEN Matt, #UNKILLABLE Matt of Old School Matt Hardy?
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️VOTE BELOW ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/yL38sQFtrO pic.twitter.com/VzE0zvWrsr
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 23, 2020