Matt Hardy Gets New Opponent for AEW Dynamite

With Sammy Guevara suspended, Matt Hardy now has a new opponent for AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Hardy will now face Santana on this week’s show .

Hardy was supposed to have Guevara, but Guevara has been suspended for the offensive joke he made during a 2016 podcast appearance in which he said that when working at WWE as an extra, he wanted to “go and f**king rape” Sasha Banks.