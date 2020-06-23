Charlotte Flair off WWE television for a while to undergo surgery

A week after going off on Nia Jax and Sasha Banks for feeling entitled and saying she’s the hardest working person in WWE because she never takes time off and never gets injured, Charlotte Flair will be out for a few months as she needs to undergo surgery.

Flair wrestled her last match for a while last night, with Asuka finally getting her first one-on-one win against her in a title match. Before the match, Flair was attacked by Nia Jax and commentators said that she might have suffered a fractured collarbone. It’s not known what kind of surgery Charlotte is going under for.

Dave Meltzer reported that the hope is that she returns in time for SummerSlam although Ryan Satin adds that according to their sources, Flair is looking to take an extended break after surgery, her first one in a very long time.

Flair has not addressed her status publicly yet and the last thing she tweeted was Sasha Banks’ statement on her conversation with Sammy Guevara.