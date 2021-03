At #ExtremeRules , @DMcIntyreWWE will defend his #WWEChampionship against #WWERaw 's newest acquisition @HEELZiggler ! pic.twitter.com/sDcgw3tFYM

IT'S OFFICIAL.

With the HUGE assist from @fightbobby, @TozawaAkira is your NEW #247Champion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GexmmQkinJ

— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020