The Undertaker: “This time the cowboy really rides away”

During the final chapter of Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker has hinted that he had his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

Taker said that at his age and point in his career, there’s nothing else for him to conquer or accomplish and was looking for that final match with a satisfactory ending. He said that the AJ match was nothing that he imagined as it was supposed to be in a ring in front of 80,000 people but ended up being in a yard instead. He said the final product was “damn good” and “damn good” was what he was looking for.

“At this point in my life, and in my career…I have no desire to get back in the ring. This time the cowboy really rides away,” an emotional Undertaker said.

Things also got really emotional when discussing the death of his brother Tim, just a day or so before he was about to film the boneyard match against AJ Styles and the death of Kobe Bryant, with Taker saying that those two deaths made him realize that he needs to give his family as much as he gave the business now because you never know when your number is up.

But what if Vince McMahon comes calling again?

The Undertaker said that “time will tell” if Vince is in a pinch and needs his services. “In case of emergency, break glass,” he said, and that’s something he has to consider if the situation arises.

The relationship between Vince and Taker is strong and the two did not hide their feelings for each other during the docu-series.