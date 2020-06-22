Old podcast clip of Sammy Guevara saying he wanted to “rape” Sasha Banks resurfaces online

An old clip of Sammy Guevara saying that he wanted to “rape” Sasha Banks when he had a WWE tryout surfaced online after a bit of fun banter between Banks and Jericho.

Banks, who is on fire on Twitter at the moment, said that that she and Bayley are better than Le Sex Gods and Jericho took note of the tweet and replied himself.

“Congrats guys, proud of you! But don’t forget to add that you got SMOKED in the all important p18-49 demo (which is what advertisers care about the most) 367k to 264k! You did good…Just not good enough,” Jericho wrote, adding a winking emoji at the end. The NXT main event with Bayley and Sasha beat the Le Sex Gods main event in terms of total viewers.

Guevara also replied, posting a photo of Triple H with a very young Ricochet saying, “Why’s Trevor tweeting about me from a different account?” Trevor is Ricochet’s real first name.

The tweet didn’t sit down well with many, with fans blasting Guevara for being insensitive.

Now, a clip from a 2016 podcast saw the light of day where Guevara was a guest on the RAW’s 4th Hour podcast.

“Bro…Sasha Banks, oh my God…when I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to go f*cking rape that woman,” Guevara says, adding that he had a tryout with the company.

The clip, which can be heard below, has not been addressed by Guevara or Banks yet.