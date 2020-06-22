Candace LaRae Issues Statement on Joey Ryan 

Candice LeRae has spoken about the allegations made against her former tag team partner in Joey Ryan. The NXT star, who teamed with Ryan as the “Worlds Cutest Tag Team” and had a PWG Tag Team Title run, posted in response to the fifteen-plus allegations against Ryan, which range from sexual harassment to sexual assault.

LeRae wrote:

“I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such horrible actions.

“I have zero tolerance for it. To the women he did this to- my heart breaks for you. I trusted this person. Reading the stories and learning how he acted sickens me. Especially because you all trusted him too. I can’t imagine how YOU felt.

“For every woman and man who has been brave enough to speak out, I have nothing but love and respect for you.”

Ryan is said to be done at Impact Wrestling over the allegations, and his Bar Wrestling promotion has been shut down.