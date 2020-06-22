AS I SEE IT June 22: WWE, COVID, and corporate irresponsibility

WWE was forced to postpone its June 16 Raw and Smackdown tapings after a developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center the preceding Tuesday (an NXT taping which aired the next day), tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, everyone present at the Raw/Smackdown tapings had to be tested for COVID-19. Inexplicably, WWE had NOT been doing COVID-19 testing on site. WWE simply took temperatures and did questionnaires. Until June 9, they’d been getting away with that. Only days before the positive test became known, on an In Your House media call, HHH was asked about WWE doing COVID testing. In that media call, most of the public failed to notice what HHH was actually telling them. HHH said: “We have medical experts on our team who work with the CDC and the government to determine what is the best approach to take to ensure the safety and wellness of our performers. That is working with the local and federal government. When you begin to talk about various types of testing, the accuracy of those tests become questionable….. So, we need to do what we’re being told to do by the medical experts. Once that widespread testing that is accurate becomes available, we will do so. But the accuracy of those tests has to be there first. In the meantime, our medical protocols are extensive and, most importantly, they’ve worked.” Only days later, that theory was blown out of the water. What took place at the June 15 RAW is was even more stunning. According to F4Wonline.com’s Bryan Alvarez, those present (including developmental talent) were required to sign COVID 19 waivers holding WWE harmless, AND were forbidden to wear COVID 19 masks on air. Further, Alvarez stated that Dunn said to the crowd “if you wear a mask, you aren’t a fan”. Rather than coming straight from Vince McMahon, it’s been suggested that this order came from Kevin Dunn, who may not have liked the way they made his show look. If someone had a mask on, they were told by loudspeaker to remove them. McMahon merely went along with Dunn.

AFTER the June 15 RAW taping, WWE issued the first of their statements about the positive test: “A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.” So the scheduled RAW/Smackdown June 16 taping was replaced by an all-day COVID testing session. When the news got out about what happened June 15…pretty much at the same time… WWE had to issue ANOTHER spin doctoring statement: “A select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE’s TV production. These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring personnel”. A few present have claimed they weren’t told to remove them. WWE finally acknowledged those acting as fans “weren’t required” to wear masks, as if that were acceptable, let alone true. There was even more WWE spin doctoring with Mojo Rawley being shown getting his nose swab COVID test, with Rawley acting as getting as if it was no big deal. Well, if it wasn’t a big deal….then why in hell wasn’t WWE doing it in the first place? Considering the fact that WWE SELLS masks on WWEShop, and could actually have made MONEY off of fans and developmental talent wearing these masks on the taping, and could have looked good to the public in the process…banning masks was short sighted, irresponsible, and counter-productive.

To replace June 16, a marathon taping was scheduled for June 17, but with WWE not allowing talent and staff in until they were cleared, it caused the marathon to start two hours late, and the taping of the June 26 Smackdown taping to be postponed AGAIN until a same day taping this Friday. NXT wound up airing live as it happened, then this Wednesday’s show was taped. Suddenly the COVID tests whose accuracy WWE had dismissed days earlier became mandatory. News 13 sports reporter Jon Alba reported on June 18 that WWE had mandatory free on-site testing done for “fans” who attended the June 17 television taping. Anyone who decided not to get tested would not be able to enter the Performance Center to attend the tapings that day. It’s possible that WWE was getting in front of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings saying last Thursday that he would sign an executive order requiring every person in the county to wear a mask, an effort to try to stem a resurgence of the COVID 19 virus seen in Florida recently.