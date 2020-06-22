AEW suspends Sammy Guevara

Jun 22, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
This is garbage. He made a insensitive comment. They suspended him indefinitely? That’s ridiculous.
The man made a terrible joke 3 years before the company existed. He was 22 years old. He apologized to Sasha and the world. He is completely humiliated and disgraced. I’d say that is enough.
In a world that many see no issue blaming all police for the heinous crimes of a small percentage, and are also ok with destroying property and looting , this poor kid is held to a ridiculously high standard.. A Cuban, which is a minority, gets no forgiveness for this??
Screw that.
I do think this might be a bit excessive depending on how long the suspension is for but he did apologize, the person he said it to accepted the apology and he seemed genuine in his apology. But at the same time, I respect the decision because at least they want the man to change his ways (if he hasn’t already) by doing sensitivity training instead of just firing him.
It was a dumb thing to say, but that’s the recurring theme of social media these days. Things you say offhandedly years prior can come back to haunt you down the line. I hope this continues to give athletes, celebrities, etc. a loud wakeup call that what you put out on the internet is there forever.
I really like Sammy so it’s sad to see him get called out for saying something really bad, even under the guise of a joke. With that said, the wording of his suspension makes it very clear that upon the completion of sensitivity training his position in AEW will be re-evaluated. Despite it sounding harsh, this is a PR measure for the company to show that they do not take situations like this likely. I don’t for one second think Sammy will lose his job though. He’s done everything right since this news broke and he seemingly shows true remorse. I look forward to seeing him on Dynamite again in the future.
Dude that is pretty f**ked up statement. If he would have said ..”damm I want to f**k her ” it understandable but he said he would rape her tough to defend even joking around
It’s called having character and professionalism he said what he said in a podcast that he knew people would listen to, he said what he said so there are consequences, is it a little harsh maybe but they didn’t fire him which is good, sammy did right by apologizing but right now with the speaking out movement going on it’s the right thing to do, sammy admitted it
If a place I worked for/with ever suspended me / withdrew my pay for a comment I made 4 years prior and outside of their employment I’d be calling for legal aid and getting ready
I am reminded of the comedian, Lenny Bruce. He was often arrested for “crimes of obscenity” by the police, and he became persona non grata with nightclubs, who feared prosecution for giving him a stage. This ruined his career. He would eventually overdose on morphine; though Phil Spector, a friend of Bruce’s, keenly pointed out that ‘he didn’t die of a drug overdose, he died of an overdose of the police’; one eulogy to Lenny read: “Dead. At forty. That’s obscene”.
Police come in a lot of shapes and forms, and here they are in the form of an ignorant, wrathful hoi polloi. This is having, and will continue to have, chilling effects on freedom of speech. A song by Ex-Friends: “don’t say a word, it’s the word police . . . shut the f*ck up”.
AEW have acted harshly. Yes they can argue that the fact he now works for them it brings the company into disrepute, however this podcast has been out there for 4 years, prior to employment. Unfortunately this reeks of someone trying to destroy someone else’s career by highlighting it. As ill judged as it was to say at the time, he’s clearly apologized, Sasha has accepted it and spoken to him and he’s remorseful. He didn’t commit a crime, it wasn’t said under current employment and people change. Sammy is young enough to weather this storm and hopefully Jericho and the AEW team protect him and guide him through it
His punishment is too severe. He said something stupid and they’re suspending him without pay and making him undergo sensitivity training. Not only that, but they’ll re-evaluate his status later on, Nice way of saying we might fire you later.
Shouldn’t the same happen to Cody Rhodes for that homophobic chant he was involved in. Shouldn’t he also be suspended without pay and forced to undergo sensitivity training?
Good punishment or too harsh, I think that by AEW issuing statements about Linda Hogan never being accepted at their shows, they had to suspend Sammy. Otherwise they might look hypocritical. They probably shouldn’t comment on things outside their company.
AJ Styles once said “The Gay Community?”
Radio show:
Caller: “AJ, can you tell us why you’re so popular in the gay community? is it your good looks?”
Styles: “The Gay Community? What?” (in a surprised and disgusted tone)
And a meme was born.
Styles being both a very devout Christian and southerner was very surprised by the question. Though in a later interview Styles states he has no problems with the sexuality of people and even jokes about the meme.
Should Styles be suspended for that comment he said on a radio show years ago if some people decide to take that comment out of context?
