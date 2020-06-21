Notes on Jake Roberts and Kevin Nash

Jun 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Nash had his shoulder scoped yesterday …
First view after a shower. Little lumpy. At least it hurts like hell
First view after a shower. Little lumpy. At least it hurts like hell
Any actual REASON for grown men to share this online?
I swear…
@Buckwheat J Simpleberry–It’s all for the ‘likes’ my friend. All for the ‘likes’. Gotta stay in the public eye even when you have nothing to say. OUCH! Jacked my finger while typing. Better take a pic and post it asap!
