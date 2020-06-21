Jordynne Grace recalls a time when she was underage
Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace joins a long list of individuals who have come forward with their own stories of abuse in the pro wrestling business.
I truly feel bad for her, but i wonder if she was groomed because what 15 year old girl thinks being with a 30 year old is normal?
My wife and I once said if we had a granddaughter it would be someone like Jordynne, pretty, sweet, and motivated for greatness. Her divulgence makes me dismayed. Yes, a fifteen y/o girl can be greatly naive when it comes to love or admiration from someone older. Add to that the loneliness of traveling skewers reason. But this is outright criminal. Surely someone in the wrestling community knew about this.
Geez. That’s awful. 🙁