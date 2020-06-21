“I hope to be with AEW for a long, long, long time”

AEW superstar Chris Jericho held another Q&A on his Saturday Night Special on Facebook stream where the former world champion talked all things pro wrestling. Highlights are below.

Whether he would return to WWE for one night:

A. I can’t, I’m still under contract for the next little while. B. I don’t think I would be into doing a one-out, a one-off for anybody, especially WWE. I hope to be with AEW for a long, long, long time. So I hope that answers our question.

Coming up with the Le Champion moniker:

I think I was just trying to think of something obnoxious. I just thought ‘Le Champion’ sounds so pretentious, pompous. I did it because it’s pompous, ridiculous, and I thought it was funny. That’s why I do most of the stuff. Thankfully, you guys feel the same.