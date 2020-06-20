Wyatt Family version of Bray Wyatt returns on Smackdown

The Wyatt Family version of Bray Wyatt returned yesterday on Friday Night Smackdown in a main event segment involving The Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt, who’s been absent from WWE television for a while now, said that he’s been doing a lot of things lately while being away, including learning – and showing off – his new TikTok dance moves, knitting, joining a book club, and resurrecting the dead.

Braun Strowman interrupted the segment and made his way out to the ring and told Wyatt that he had his chance and failed at it so the story between them is now over.

Wyatt told Strowman that when he said he was busy resurrecting the dead, he was not lying about it and all of a sudden, Bray transformed himself into the old Wyatt Family leader. He told Strowman that he made him and knows where he is and all Strowman has to do now is…follow the buzzards!

At that point, Wyatt looked at Strowman, told him to run, and blew out the lantern light.