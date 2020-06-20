speakingout: Colt Cabana, Daffney, Sarah Rowe, Xia Brookside, more

I am absolutely terrified, scared and shaking with fear to post this. I have tears my eyes. However I am #SpeakingOut and I wont be silenced anymore. Please RT ❤ (5 numbered attachments in total) pic.twitter.com/fyhCBoK37V — Referee Deviki (@Referee_Deviki) June 20, 2020

Because all the women speaking up have given me the strength to come forward. I’m petrified and nauseous right now, but I don’t want anyone else thinking any of this is okay. The sexual harassment and abuse should not go unnoticed at WrestlePro. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/ZbhRVxDGZX — DesTiny (@RasslingNerd) June 20, 2020

I am posting this on behalf of someone who would like to remain anonymous.

This has been common place for years.

For reference the import is Colt Cabana. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/xnr3OL5Eep — Jetta (@jetta_wrestle) June 20, 2020

What a mind fuck

Thought I was over 2003. I dealt by just not talking. I even kept my story short ystrday b/c it was so long ago. Irrelevant, like me. And yet, I didn't sleep at all. I wish I knew WHO?

I'd be naming names and putting those low lives in chains ⛓#SpeakingOut — Daffney Unger (@screamqueendaff) June 20, 2020

You don’t have to laugh when you’re uncomfortable. You don’t have to do things because “that’s the way it is”

You have power, don’t let anyone take it ever again. #SpeakingOut #SpeakingTheFuckOut — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) June 20, 2020