ROH Not Offering New Contracts or Extensions to Talent At This Time

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH, which like other promotions went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not offered any new deals because they aren’t running shows. Some deals have expired over the past few months and new offers haven’t been made. However, ROH did tape a match with Brody King vs. Tyler Bateman at a NJPW show last weekend. There are talks of doing two months’ worth of television in empty arenas in July.

Due to the situation in Mexico and the travel restrictions set up, wrestlers like Rush, Dragon Lee, Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus would likely not appear.

COO Joe Koff said: “Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we are trying to develop what we believe would be safe production in July. Obviously, anything that does get finalized would come with an asterisk as we monitor the daily progressions of the pandemic.