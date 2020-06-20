Nine matches scheduled for AEW Dark next week
* Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express
* Brian Cage with Taz vs. Robert Anthony
* Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates
* Lance Archer with Jake Roberts vs. Griff Garrison
* Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson
* Mel vs. KiLynn King
* SCU vs. Musa and David Ali
* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Pineapple Pete
The new episode of AEW Dark debuts on Tuesday, June 23. It will be streaming at 7:00 pm EST on the AEW YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFN4JkGP_bVhAdBsoV9xftA