Nine matches scheduled for AEW Dark next week

* Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express

* Brian Cage with Taz vs. Robert Anthony

* Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates

* Lance Archer with Jake Roberts vs. Griff Garrison

* Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson

* Mel vs. KiLynn King

* SCU vs. Musa and David Ali

* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Pineapple Pete

The new episode of AEW Dark debuts on Tuesday, June 23. It will be streaming at 7:00 pm EST on the AEW YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFN4JkGP_bVhAdBsoV9xftA