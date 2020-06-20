Masks to be worn in Orange County, the home of WWE PC, due to COVID-19 spikes in Florida

Florida is once again emerging as a coronavirus hotspot after the state reported 4,049 new cases today, shattering the previous record. Yesterday, Florida saw its second-largest jump in newly reported cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with over 3,800 new cases reported.

In Orange County, where the WWE Performance Center is, everyone will be required to wear a face mask beginning today while out in public under a new mandate by Mayor Jerry Demings. Masks are not mandatory when people are able to maintain six feet distance from each other. Orange County has the largest infections with 4,274 cases and 48 deaths in Orlando.

WWE has been allowing a select number of fans inside the PC to attend television tapings with none of them wearing any masks. After rumors started making the rounds that WWE prevented the fans from wearing one, a local news station interviewed the fans who denied the story, saying that they were not pressured not to wear one and felt safe enough inside not to wear it.

WWE tested all its talent earlier this week, the first proper swab test that the company held since the pandemic started. How the new COVID-19 spikes will effect WWE’s operation remains to be seen.