IWA Mid-South returned to action on Friday night in Indianapolis

IWA Mid-South returned to action on Friday night with a live show in Indianapolis, Indiana.

IWA Mid-South was the first major Independent company to run a live show with fans since the COVID-19 pandemic, which would seem to be a good milestone. Unfortunately, the promotion didn’t exactly follow the necessary guidelines when it came to social distancing seeing as the pandemic is not over.

The promotion posted a photo showing plenty of fans in the building with all of them less than six feet apart and only a handful wear a mask.

Though the photo was deleted, nothing dies on the Internet and other promoters and wrestlers called out IWA MS for their lack of safety.