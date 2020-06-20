Grace: “I can name 20+ wrestlers who sexually harassed me”

Impact’s Jordynne Grace posted the following on Facebook:

So, how many Texas wrestlers are actually terrified right now? I can name 20+ wrestlers who sexually harassed or tried to engage in inappropriate behavior with me from the ages of 12-16. I can name more who actually were successful in those endeavors.

Trainers, bookers, fans…

And if you think a child can consent to anything or it’s okay if she “wants it”, I got serious news for you. It’s 2020. 10 years is a long time, and wrestling has done a complete 180 since I first started. Eventually it will all come out.