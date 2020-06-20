6/19/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown pulled in a total of 2,089,000 viewers last night on FOX, an increase of 73,000 viewers from last week’s show. The first hour had 2,147,000 viewers and the second hour did 2,031,000 viewers. The show did a 0.3 in the 18-34, topping the chart and 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, coming in second. For the first time in a very long time, Smackdown beat NBC programming which was all on repeat so it did not finish last among total viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid