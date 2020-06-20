6/19/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Jun 20, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Friday Night Smackdown pulled in a total of 2,089,000 viewers last night on FOX, an increase of 73,000 viewers from last week’s show. The first hour had 2,147,000 viewers and the second hour did 2,031,000 viewers. The show did a 0.3 in the 18-34, topping the chart and 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, coming in second. For the first time in a very long time, Smackdown beat NBC programming which was all on repeat so it did not finish last among total viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Liiza Hall

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal