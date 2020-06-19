WWE Reportedly Buys EVOLVE Library, Promotion Appears to be Defunct

We reported Earlier this month that EVOLVE is not planning to hold any more events going forward and they were looking to sell ‘pretty much everything’ to WWE. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while most of the details are unknown, EVOLVE is said to be done. It’s believed that it sold its library and other assets to WWE, although neither WWNLive nor WWE have confirmed the news.

Gabe Sapolsky reportedly sent a message to the ‘core roster’ of EVOLVE to tell them that there were no more plans to run shows. The secret social page set up for that roster is also shutting down. He told the group that he thinks they have a good future in the business and it’s not the end of the road.

EVOLVE recently sent out refunds for the cancelled events during Wrestlemania week.