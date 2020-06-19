WWE News and Notes
– Congratulations to Titus O’Neil…
Congratulations, @TitusONeilWWE!!
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
– Announced for next week…
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!!
#ICTitle @AJStylesOrg @DrewGulak
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
– Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro are replacing The Forgotten Sons in a planned program with The New Day.
– The performer who tested COVID positive was a female wrestler in NXT who has not been used on television. She has been one of the fans in the crowd, and was last used in that role on 6/9, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.