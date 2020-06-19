WWE News and Notes

Jun 19, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Congratulations to Titus O’Neil…

– Announced for next week…

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro are replacing The Forgotten Sons in a planned program with The New Day.

– The performer who tested COVID positive was a female wrestler in NXT who has not been used on television. She has been one of the fans in the crowd, and was last used in that role on 6/9, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

