WWE looking into allegations against Jordan Devlin
WWE has issued a statement to news outlets amidst allegations of abuse levied against Jordan Devlin by a woman named Hannah Francesca on social media.
Devlin is one of several wrestlers outed on social media today in a wave of victims sharing their stories about prominent figures in the industry.
WWE’s full statement is reproduced below:
We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.
Out of all these accusations 95% may be true but remember there is always that percentage of women who might see this as a chance too falsely accuse in order to ruin someone’s life because they don’t like that person or in the wrestling world didn’t get booked or whatever so just because it’s said doesn’t mean it’s always true.