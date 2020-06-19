WWE looking into allegations against Jordan Devlin

WWE has issued a statement to news outlets amidst allegations of abuse levied against Jordan Devlin by a woman named Hannah Francesca on social media.

Devlin is one of several wrestlers outed on social media today in a wave of victims sharing their stories about prominent figures in the industry.

WWE’s full statement is reproduced below:

We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.