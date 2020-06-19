Private messages with Justin Roberts asking 17-year-old for “exposed” photos published

The dark day in professional wrestling continues with many women #SpeakingOut on being abused, raped, and hit with several stories accusing many wrestling personalities, mostly in the United Kingdom.

But there have been names from across the pond too and the latest one is a 20-year-old Danielle Ryan who three years ago at the age of 17 was getting courted by AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts via direct messages on Twitter.

“I’ve held onto these for a long time. I felt ashamed and like somehow it was my fault. I was 17, naive, had never been spoke to in such a manner,” Ryan wrote in a tweet, attaching screenshots of her conversations with Roberts. “It makes me so uncomfortable looking back at it now. Legal or not, a man in his 30’s has no right to talk to a teenager.”

Roberts said he would not save whatever she sends him and it would be “just for now” and “don’t have to be totally exposed.” After a few more exchanges, Roberts replies, “Ur really making my mind wander…hard. Can I see? :)” After nearly seven hours of no reply, Ryan replies saying she had work calls and apologizes. “Didn’t even send a wake up gift :-/” Roberts says.

After several other direct messages exchanges, Roberts asks if she can send something that’s already on her phone so he doesn’t have to keep waiting. “Ugh, I feel awful for just seeing this, but hey. You okay?” Ryan replies the next day. “Yes,” Roberts say.

That was the last communication as the DM feature was then disabled by Roberts.

I’ve held onto these for a long time. I felt ashamed and like somehow it was my fault. I was 17, naive, had never been spoke to in such a manner. It makes me so uncomfortable looking back at it now. Legal or not, a man in his 30’s has no right to talk to a teenager. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/rwBt2jSvSG — Dee Ry’ 🍀 (@DanieIIeRyan) June 19, 2020