News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on a tape delay.

SmackDown will feature the debut of Matt Riddle but it’s interesting that Riddle is not included in the official WWE preview for tonight. There will also be Bray Wyatt’s return in a Firefly Fun House segment, Mandy Rose on MizTV, and a Championship Presentation for new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Bray Wyatt and “Firefly Fun House” to make ominous return

* AJ Styles rolling out red carpet for Intercontinental Championship presentation

* Mandy Rose set to address broken relationship with Sonya Deville on “Miz TV”

