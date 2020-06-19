Health Update on Dominic DeNucci

As we reported last week, wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci was hospitalized two weeks ago for minor issues, and was found to have a slight stenosis of the aorta. He was then given a routine heart catheterization, in order to place a stent in the narrow artery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the aortic valve isn’t as bad as initially feared and doctors hope the heart weakness is temporary. He will be given new medication and will be looked over again in a few months. He’s said to be doing well, however.