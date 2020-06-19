County Where WWE Performance Center Located Requiring Everyone To Wear Face Masks

The county in Florida where the WWE Performance Center is located is now requiring everyone to wear face masks in public. The Orlando Sentinel reports that mayor Jerry Demings has confirmed he will sign an executive order that takes effect on Saturday requiring all residents in Orlando County will have to wear face masks in public, while employees of businesses must wear face coverings at all time.

The executive order comes as Orange County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases seen over the past 10 days. The county saw 212 coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, a new daily record for new cases.

WWE has had Performance Center recruits at its weekly shows, as well as friends and family of talent at this week’s tapings. None of those in the audience wore face masks, and WWE said in a statement, “Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.”