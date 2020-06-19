Accusation made against Impact’s Dave Crist

when i was still training i was 100% groomed and sent unwanted photos by dave crist but any time i spoke about it i felt like i didn’t have a voice because i was a 20 year old trainee or was laughed at because ‘hE sHoWs EvErYoNe HiS dIcK’. — ziggy haim. (@ziggyhaim) June 18, 2020

An independent wrestler named Ziggy Haim tweeted (see below) that after she met Impact Wrestling’s Dave Crist, she was sent unwanted photos but was blown off because she was only 20 and Crist did that to everybody. Haim added that Crist said he had feelings for her even thought he had a girlfriend. She later retweeted several other stories about Crist shared with her by other women. Rockstar Pro Wrestling announced they are ending their affiliation with Crist’s school – OI4K Wrestling Academy.