Accusation made against Impact’s Dave Crist
when i was still training i was 100% groomed and sent unwanted photos by dave crist but any time i spoke about it i felt like i didn’t have a voice because i was a 20 year old trainee or was laughed at because ‘hE sHoWs EvErYoNe HiS dIcK’.
— ziggy haim. (@ziggyhaim) June 18, 2020
An independent wrestler named Ziggy Haim tweeted (see below) that after she met Impact Wrestling’s Dave Crist, she was sent unwanted photos but was blown off because she was only 20 and Crist did that to everybody. Haim added that Crist said he had feelings for her even thought he had a girlfriend. She later retweeted several other stories about Crist shared with her by other women. Rockstar Pro Wrestling announced they are ending their affiliation with Crist’s school – OI4K Wrestling Academy.
Effective immediately, Rockstar Pro has ended our relationship with OI4K Wrestling Academy.
We will be launching a new wrestling school under NEW trainers, including Impact star @zachary_wentz! More information on the new school will be announced soon.
— Rockstar Pro Wrestling (@RockstarProWres) June 20, 2020
I don’t really know Dave much at all…when I was booking for a company in central Ohio and we were looking at making changes talent wise 2 guys we wanted to bring in were Lotus and Crazy J… Who of course were the Crists. They were just changing their gimmicks up to The Irish Airborne and were getting some bookings with ROH…..this would have been 06ish….I met Jake and Dave at a Mad Pro show in Chillicothe OH and they could not have been nicer, more respectful guys. I get it….I literally TODAY just had an investigation end because I had a female employee that was sending me unsolicited nudey pics and making WAY inappropriate comments…. can you believe that??? In the year 2020 with #MeToo and all these accusations I, a MAN, was sexually harassed and because I shot her down she retaliated by attempting to get me fired by making competent baseless allegations. THANKFULLY I saved ANY and ALL correspondence and reported every instance to my direct supervisor and during the nearly 3 week investigation I was able to prove beyond doubt that I was innocent. Like I said….I don’t know Dave Crist very well….but I’m from Ohio, around the same age as Dave, worked in indy wrestling around central Ohio for years AND I’m a man in the year 2020 who was FALSELY accused and rightfully acquitted so…..until this woman can produce ANYTHING other than her nice little “story” what she says is just that…a story….and a bad story at that. “I heard a handful of words that could unravel the framework of the world” #mensrights #brosB4hos #storytimesover
MGTOW’s are cancer. Get laid (by someone willing), you’ll be in a better mood.