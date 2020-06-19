6/19/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Byron Saxton and Corey Graves are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

1. Oney Lorcan (w/Danny Burch) defeated Chase Parker (w/Matt Martel)

-After the match, Malcolm Bivens comes to the ramp to congratulate Lorcan. Parker and Martel then beat down Lorcan and Burch as Bivens looks on. He signals Rinku and Saurav, Indus Sher, to the ring, and they also beat down Lorcan and Burch.

Footage of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza beating down Drake Maverick on this past Wednesday’s NXT is shown.

2. Jake Atlas defeated Jack Gallagher