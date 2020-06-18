WWE offers mandatory free COVID-19 tests for fans attending TV tapings

News 13 sports reporter Jon Alba reported yesterday that WWE offered free on-site testing to the fans who attended the television tapings.

The fans, most of who are friends and family of WWE Superstars and crew, were told that if they decided not to get tested, they would not be able to enter the Performance Center and attend the tapings.

The testing was done following the mass testing that all WWE personnel had to undertake after one developmental talent tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, shutting down the planned Tuesday tapings. WWE resumed tapings yesterday, albeit late, and moved the Smackdown tapings for Friday. NXT was also live for the first time in several weeks last night.

There are rumors that another talent tested positive although that is not confirmed yet and Kevin Owens also decided not to go to work on Wednesday due to the positive result so he will not be part of next week’s Raw.