Tony Khan: “This isn’t a public company, I’m in 100% control of everything”

As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Ricky Starks had been signed to the promotion following his losing effort to Cody Rhodes on Dynamite. After he announced the news, he responded to criticism of his announcement of signing Starks and the way he runs the promotion. Another fan took aim at his Tony Khan’s father, Amir Khan, asking if he gave Tony an “allowance” for playing wrestling.

At one point, Craig, the creator of ProWrestlingMusings.com, responded to Khan saying he signed Starks, “‘I signed’ not ‘We signed’. Be aware of what you are watching. Yes, it’s a great product. Yes, it’s better than WWE morally. But it is not the same product as All In. Be aware of what you are watching. ‘For the wrestlers by the wrestlers’, it is not.”

Khan later responded, “We never said it’s the same product. I’m transparent on how we work. We have a great group of execs in leadership roles, many are star wrestlers, & I work closely with them, & I’m accessible for all staff & wrestlers. This isn’t a public company, I’m in 100% control of everything.”

Later on, a Twitter user asked Khan if he signed Starks to AEW before his match with Cody Rhodes or offered him a contract afterwards. Khan tweeted in reply, “After. Legitimately. His performance on #AEWDynamite really did seal the deal in my eyes and on paper and in reality.”

Earlier today, a user asked Khan on Twitter, “Does your father give you your allowance before or after the shows when you play wrestling?” Tony Khan defended his father’s investment in the company, writing, “He gave me a big check to start the company. I knew we’d have to make a big investment in the business, it was a leap of faith on his part, & it was rewarded when we earned a multiyear tv contract worth >$175M. Thanks for your response. It made me even prouder of what we’ve done.”

