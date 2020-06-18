Title match announced for next week’s NXT

Jun 18, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
NEXT WEEK: @realkeithlee defends the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle against @finnbalor and @thejohnnygargano | @bronsonreedwwe collides with @wwekarrionkross | @archerofinfamy faces off against @camerongrimeswwe! 🗓 #WWENXT #WeAreNXT
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jun 17, 2020 at 10:06pm PDT
