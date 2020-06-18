The Miz set to host a new gameshow

“The Miz set to host CANNONBALL – USA Network premiere on Thursday, July 9. Thursday, July 9 is officially must-see on the USA Network as The Miz makes his debut as the host of ‘CANNONBALL’ for the show’s premiere. The new 10-episode series is set to re-design summer fun as contestants from all across America face off in of the biggest, wettest, slipperiest water sports competitions ever created. From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, ‘CANNONBALL’ and its Awesome host will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout. Catch the premiere on July 9 at 8/7 C and tune in Thursdays to see The Miz hosting the new series.”