R-Truth to host own game show on the WWE Network

If you’re a fan of R-Truth or his antics, then there’s some good news for you! The R-Truth Game Show will be coming to the WWE Network starting on July 14. The news was announced yesterday on The Bump.

A preview of the game show showed Truth hosting it on his computer from home while doing video chats with the likes of The Miz, Natalya, Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, and others as he challenges them with trivia questions and other tasks.

A couple of years ago, WWE filmed a pilot for a game show which was scheduled to start airing on the WWE Network but that project never made it past the pilot episode.