Kevin Owens loses a family member to the Coronavirus

Dave Meltzer provided an update about Kevin Owens sitting out the RAW taping yesterday. According to Meltzer, KO’s wife’s grandfather had passed away from the Coronavirus, and the family did not want him working where someone tested positive.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Kevin Owens decided to sit out yesterday’s RAW taping after news broke that a trainee was diagnosed with Covid 19.

Meltzer did add he thinks he’ll be back for the next round of WWE tapings.