Independent wrestler accused on accused of sexual abuse
On Wednesday, Independent wrestler David Starr was accused of sexual abuse by his former partner Victoria.
Starr denied being a sexual predator and the allegations against him, but admitted to being a dickhead to his past partners. He also admitted in an unsent letter that he didn’t know he was violating his partner, but that doesn’t mean he did and that a lack of a verbalized “no” doesn’t mean consent.
In his lengthy statement, Starr said, “if this is the end of wrestling for me, that’s ok”.
It is unknown if it is the end of Starr’s wrestling career, but promotions have already taken action against him.
Over The Top Wrestling, Revolution Pro, and TNT Extreme Wrestling stripped Starr of their respective championships in light of the allegations.
If this is the end of wrestling for me, that's ok.
I know I'm not a predator and I know the truth of this situation. I know that I've learned from my wrongdoings.
There's no sense in going on the offensive. No matter what I say, I'm the bad guy. No pity party. It is what it is.
— (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) June 17, 2020
To be clear, I am not a sexual predator, but I’ve been a dickhead to my partners. I’m owning up to that and taking this time to grow.
I will not go on the offensive. I was a cunt to Victoria.
I know I’ve been an emotionally immature dickhead to my partners, Victoria especially.
— (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) June 17, 2020
Wasn’t this the guy bashing republicans for everything wrong in the world?