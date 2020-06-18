Basketball great tweets about possibly managing in AEW

You can picture it now: Dominique Wilkins soaring through the air, but not to dunk a basketball — rather, to land an elbow drop on a supine opponent.

The Hall of Fame hoops player was apparently watching AEW “Dynamite” on Wednesday, when he caught a glimpse of newest AEW talent Ricky Starks. Starks, who wore a vest emblazoned with ‘Nique’s signature No. 21, got the attention of former Atlanta Hawks legend.

What you think @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #aew #allelitewrestling fans? If I managed someone, would I be a heel or face manger? @manmadedrummer asked a great question! — Dominique Wilkins 🏀 (@DWilkins21) June 18, 2020

source: portingnews.com