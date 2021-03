6/17/20 Viewership for the Wednesday Night Wars

Wednesday Night Ratings 6/17/20

Both companies seen rise in total viewership

Average Viewers

AEW: 772,000 (+14.03%)

NXT: 746,000 (+10.85%)

18-49 Demo:

AEW: .28 (+21.74%)

NXT: .20 (+25.00%)

Total viewership

Last week: 1,350,000

This week: 1,518,000 (+12.44%)