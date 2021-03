– A “Best of Undertaker” collection has been added to WWE Network.

– According to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Vince McMahon is high on Angel Garza and has even referred to him as a “young Eddie Guerrero”.

– R-Truth’s game show, appropriately titled “R-Truth’s Game Show,” will debut on WWE Network on July 14th, reports PWInsider.

– WWE was planning to lay off and fire talent as early as before WrestleMania 36, according to ESPN.