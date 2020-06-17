WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt labels Saudi confidential testimony as “false”

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt shot down the testimony given by the former WWE Superstar in the lawsuit against WWE stemming from the Saudi Arabia fiasco last year, claiming they are false and called the confidential witness as “disgruntled former wrestler with no knowledge of the facts.”

In a statement to Forbes, McDevitt wrote, “These false allegations were originally made in two suits filed by two different law firms. After the Court appointed a third law firm to be lead counsel, WWE provided all three law firms with specific detailed facts from the persons with actual knowledge of the situation, including the phony allegation about the plane.”

The statement continued, “The first two law firms then dropped their lawsuits to avoid sanction motions, but the third firm chose to ignore the specific facts they had been provided, and instead cited an unnamed disgruntled former wrestler with no knowledge of the facts. WWE is preparing its response to the lawsuit and will be moving to have it dismissed.”