MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center Re-Opens

MCWProWrestling.com – With Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement about gyms and martial arts facilities being able to re-open, the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center will open doors for current students on Tuesday, June 23 and start the next beginner’s class on Tuesday, July 14.

MCW will follow all Maryland and CDC guidelines for safe operation.

Visit the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center website for more information and to sign up for the 2020 beginner’s classes, starting Tuesday, July 14 and another on Tuesday, October 6, visit MCWProWrestling.com/training-center.

