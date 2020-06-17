Don Callis Teases Former ECW Talent Coming To IMPACT

Don Callis was on the IMPACT Wrestling post-show Aftershock with Jimmy Jacobs and teased a former ECW talent coming to IMPACT.

So, Jimmy. Might wanna bring your autograph book because I just got the scoop. Someone who we didn’t even think was available might be coming here. I’m just saying. And I’ll say this, I learned a lot from him, Jimmy! I learned a lot from him. From 1999 to 2001. Do your homework, everyone. All you internet people out there, you figure out who am I talking about. Who am I talking about? Who’s undergone some changes recently? Maybe, I don’t know.

You can watch the video here: