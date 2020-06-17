At least one former Impact champion returning at Slammiversary 2020

At least one former Impact World champion will be returning to the company at Impact Wrestling as the company continued to tease more returns during last night’s episode on AXS TV.

In another video that continues to the first one release two weeks ago, a news anchor says, “Reliable sources have just informed us that at least one former World champion will make his return to Impact Wrestling on Saturday, July 18. More as this story develops.”

Quick footage of past champions like Kurt Angle, Eric Young, Ken Anderson, Austin Aries, EC3, and others aired as part of the teaser.

Speaking of EC3, Impact played his old theme on the show and it looks like he will be in some sort of an angle with Moose, who now carries the TNA World title with him and calls himself the promotion’s champion.