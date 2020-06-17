6/17/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) (w/Brandi Rhodes)

Omega and Rhodes starts the match, and Rhodes applies a side headlock. Omega sends him off the ropes and goes for the One Winged Angel, but Rhodes gets free. Rhodes kicks Omega in the face, and takes him down with a hurricanrana. Omega connects with a knee strike, and Rhodes gets woozy in the corner. Omega shakes his hand to check on him, and Rhodes tags out. Page and Marshall get into the ring, and Page connects with a few chops. Marshall comes back with a dropkick, but Omega tags in and delivers a few chops to Marshall. Marshall comes back with a back suplex, and tags in Rhodes. Rhodes delivers a right hand, and sends Omega into the corner. Rhodes connects with a suplex, and drops a right hand on Omega’s face. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Marshall tags in, and he and Rhodes double-team Omega and drop him with a double side-Russian leg-sweep. Marshall goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Marshall delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out again.

Marshall applies a rear chin-lock, and Rhodes tags in. Rhodes applies a rear chin-lock of his own, but Omega gets free and delivers a right hand. Omega comes off the ropes, but Rhodes counters with a back body drop. Rhodes charges at Omega, but Omega counters with a back elbow and takes Rhodes down with a crusher. Page and Marshall tag in, and Page drops Marshall with a series of clotheslines. Page clotheslines Rhodes to the floor, and drops Marshall with a fall-away slam. Page dives onto Rhodes, and drops Marshall with a sliding lariat. Page goes for the cover, but Marshall kicks out. Omega tags back in, and takes Marshall down with a rolling senton. Omega connects with a springboard moonsault and goes for the cover, but Marshall kicks out. Page tags in, and delivers chops to Marshall in the corner. Page kicks Rhodes in the face, but Marshall comes back with a few right hands. Page kicks Marshall in the face and comes off the ropes, but Marshall meets him with an enzuigiri.

Rhodes drops Omega with the Canadian Destroyer, Page drops Rhodes with the Buckshot Lariat, and Marshall drops Page with the Diamond Cutter. Allie comes to the stage, but Marshall gets distracted. Omega delivers a knee strike to Marshall as Page drops Rhodes with a dive on the floor. Omega goes for the cover, but Marshall kicks out. Rhodes is still down on the outside as Page and Omega drop Marshall with the Last Call and Omega gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Adam Page and Kenny Omega

—

Excalibur, Ross, and Schiavone run down the rest of the card for tonight’s show, and announce that Cody will defend the AEW TNT Championship against someone from outside AEW.

—

A vignette for Anna Jay airs.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Anna Jay vs. Abadon

Abadon sends Jay off the ropes, and drops her with a clothesline. Abadon chokes Jay over the ropes, and drops her to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Abadon

-After the match, Dark Order’s music hits, and Mr. Brodie Lee comes to the ring area with the rest of the group. They hand Colt Cabana, who was sitting at ringside, and envelope. He opens it as Lee nods at him. 5, 10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver help Jay out of the ring. Lee extends his hand to her, and they help her to the back.

—

Match #3 – Billy (w/Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. MJF (w/Wardlow)

They lock up, and MJF goes for a wrist-lock. Billy doesn’t budge, and then slams MJF to the mat. MJF comes back with a headlock and a right hand to the face. MJF comes off the ropes, but Billy kicks him in the face. Billy goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Billy smacks MJF across the chest, and MJF leaves the ring. MJF walks up the tunnel, but Billy catches up to him and dumps him back into the ring. Billy kicks MJF in the midsection and comes off the ropes, but MJF chop blocks his knee. MJF delivers a few knee strikes and stomps on Billy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF is still in control. MJF drops on Billy’s knee a few times, and goes it once more, but Billy dodges it and MJF hits the mat. Billy slams MJF into the corner, and drops him with a series of right hands. Billy slams MJF to the mat and goes for the Famouser, but MF dodges it. Billy charges in the corner, but MJF moves and Billy’s knee hits the turnbuckle. MJF applies an inverted Figure Four and uses the ropes for leverage, but referee Aubrey Edwards causes him to let go. Billy grabs MJF, but MJF kicks him in the midsection. MJF goes for the Famouser, but Billy counters and slams MJF to the mat. Wardlow tosses the Diamond Ring to MJF, but Billy knocks Wardlow to the floor. Wardlow gets up and takes down Austin and Colten, but Billy slams Wardlow into the barricade. Billy gets into the ring, but MJF hits him with the Diamond Ring and gets the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, MJF and Wardlow brawl with Jurassic Express, who were seated at ringside.

—

Le Sex Gods are backstage with Alex Marvez last week. Chris Jericho says the reason that they beat down Orange Cassidy last week was because he had the audacity to interrupt The Inner Circle twice. Sammy Guevara says they beat the pulp out of him, and Jericho says they are going to do the same thing to Best Friends later tonight.

—

Schiavone announces that Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Penelope Ford at Fyter Fest. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. gets mad at the announcement, and says TNT is going to be angry that he just lost the interview with her and tells him that they are taking a friendship timeout. She tells Reba to get her out of there, but Big Swole is behind the wheel of the golf cart and takes Baker out of the arena.

—

Match #4 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Ricky Starks

Cody applies a wrist-lock, but Starks sends him off the ropes. Cody drops Starks with a shoulder tackle, but Starks slaps him across the face. Cody tosses Starks in the corner, but Starks chops him. Cody delivers right hands, but Starks comes off the ropes. Cody drops him with a dropkick, and then kicks him in the midsection. Cody takes Starks down with a dive on the floor, and we see Jake Hager watching the match backstage. Cody tosses Starks back into the ring, and kicks him in the face. Starks comes back and slams Cody into the ropes, and then delivers right hands on the apron. Starks connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Starks chokes Cody over the ropes and runs the ropes, but Anderson pulls Cody out of the way. Cody kicks Starks in the midsection, but Starks comes back with a right hand. Starks drops Cody with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. They exchange shots, and Starks applies a rear chin-lock. Starks delivers an elbow shot and sends Cody to the corner.

Their heads collide, but Cody comes back with a kick to the face. Cody drops Starks with a power slam and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Cody goes for Cross Rhoes, but Starks counters with a knee strike. Cody slams Starks to the mat and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Cody goes up top, but Starks cuts him off. Starks drops Cody with a superplex, and ten takes him out with a cross-body on the outside. They get back into the ring and exchange shots. Cody goes for the Disaster Kick, but Starks dodges it and delivers a Spear. Starks goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. They exchange roll-ups and then Cody delivers the Cross Rhodes and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Cody

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Superbad Squad (Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian) (w/Penelope Ford) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Havoc and Matt start the match, and Havoc goes right after Matt’s injured ribs. Havoc delivers shots in the corner, but Nick makes a blind tag. Sabian also tags in as The Bucks double-team Havoc. They double-team Sabian as well, and send Sabian and Havoc to the floor. The Bucks take them out with dives, and then The Butcher and The Blade yell at them from ringside. The Bucks stay in control of Havoc back in the ring, and then Matt drops Sabina with a kick through the ropes. The Bucks drop Havoc with a flipping neck-breaker, and then Butcher and Blade jump the guardrail. Havoc hits Matt with a wet floor sign and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Sabian tags in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Havoc slams Matt into the corner and then tosses him to the ramp. Butcher and Blade walk over to him, but FTR walk out of the tunnel. Sabian tags in, and he and Havoc double-team Matt. Sabian kicks Matt in the chest and slams him in the corner. Havoc tags in, and he and Sabian double-team Matt again. Havoc pokes Matt in the eye and rolls him up, but Matt kicks out. Matt comes back with a kick to the face, and punches Sabian in the face. Sabian tags in and goes for a hurricanrana, but Matt blocks it and slams Sabian to the mat. Nick tags in, and he kicks Sabian and Havoc a few times. He delivers a knee strike to Havoc and drops him with a clothesline. He drops Sabian with a bulldog, and then takes Havoc out on the ramp. Nick connects with a cross-body on Havoc and then locks Sabian in the Sharpshooter. Matt drops an elbow on Sabian, and Havoc grabs a mallet. Ford hits Nick with the wet floor sign to break the hold, and Havoc tags in. Havoc drops Nick with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up.

Sabian drops Nick with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Sabian goes for a double stomp, but Nick dodges and tags in Matt. Havoc tags in, and Matt drops Havoc with a few Norhtern Lights suplexes. Nick tags in, and The Bucks double-team Havoc. They drop him with the Risky Business and Nick goes for the cover, but Havoc kicks out. Butcher and Blade and FTR get face-to-face on the outside, and Havoc shoves Matt into Nick. Nick crashes to the floor and Sabian tags in and hits a double stomp on Matt. Sabian goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Matt suplexes Havoc and Sabian to the mat and tags in Nick. The Bucks drop Sabian with a superkick and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Butcher and Blade and FTR get into the ring and everyone brawls. The Bucks and FTR take control and drop Blade and Havoc with stereo Line Breakers.

—

A promo from Taz and Brian Cage airs. Taz says he and Cage were just minding their own business, when he heard a noise outside. He says the noise was Jon Moxley, and Taz goes off on him. Cage says Moxley brought everything that is going to happen on himself.

—

A promo from Moxley airs. He says he is the judge, the jury, and the executioner of AEW, and he can stop the path of Cage. He says he has demons, and says Cage’s path has crossed his path. Moxley tells Cage to survive if he can survive the deep water that Moxley is going to drag him into.

—

Next week: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara, Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela, Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match, FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares, and Jon Moxley will be in action.

—

Reba runs around and finds Baker in a dumpster. Baker fires her, and Reba says she is free. Baker changes her mind and rehires her. Reba says she was in the bathroom, and Baker says being her assistant in a 24-hour job and she can’t go to the bathroom. Baker tells Reba to text Schiavone and tell him to get to her. Baker says Swole will pay for this and will never forget the day that she kidnapped her. She says she will get Swole if it is the last thing she does.

—

Matt Hardy joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match #6 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) vs. Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara)

Taylor and Guevara start the match, but Taylor goes after Jericho and knocks him to the floor. Taylor grinds a water bottle in Jericho’s face, as Guevara slams Trent into the apron. Taylor attacks Guevara, and Trent drops him with a Spear on the floor. Taylor takes Guevara down in the ring and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out and tags in Jericho. Jericho takes out Taylor and slams him to the mat. Jericho goes for the cover, but Taylor kicks out. Jericho chokes Taylor over the ropes, and Guevara chokes Taylor in the corner. Guevara tags in and takes Taylor down with a dropkick. Guevara applies a rear chin-lock and Jericho tags in. Jericho suplexes Taylor and drops a knee on his face. Taylor fights back with a few shots, but Jericho drops him to the mat again. Jericho goes for the cover, but Taylor kicks out. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but Taylor dodges it. Trent and Guevara tag in, and Trent delivers a chop. Trent delivers a few more shots and chops against the ropes.

Trent drops Guevara with a back elbow, and knocks Jericho the floor. Trent chops Guevara in the corner, but Guevara comes back with a kick to the face. Trent comes back with a suplex, and then dropkicks Jericho on the floor. Trent goes for a dive, but Jericho hits him with Floyd the baseball bat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho is in control of Trent in the ring. He drapes him over the ropes and goes for the cover, but Trent kicks out. Guevara tags in, and he and Jericho drop Trent with a double shoulder block. Jericho and Guevara pose in the ring, and Guevara chokes Trent in the corner. Guevara charges, but Trent double stomps him to the mat. Taylor tags in and knocks Jericho to the floor. Taylor slams Guevara with a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Taylor goes for a moonsault, but Guevara moves and Taylor lands on his feet. Taylor drops Guevara with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Jericho breaks it up. Trent tags in, and Best Friends double-team Guevara with the Soul Food/half-and-half suplex combination. They go for a hug, but Jericho breaks it up. Trent drops Jericho with a knee strike and goes for a DDT, but Jericho counters and locks in the Liontamer as Guevara takes out Trent with a dive. Trent gets free and drops Jericho with a clothesline.

Guevara goes up top, but Trent cuts him off. Trent goes for a suplex, but Guevara fights him off. Taylor gets in the ring, and they double-suplex Guevara to the mat. Trent drops Guevara with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Jericho breaks it up. Jericho rakes Trent’s eyes and Guevara rolls him up, but Trent kicks out. Taylor slams Jericho into the apron and the barricade, but Guevara hits Trent with the baseball bat. Guevara hits the Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Trent kicks out. Trent sends Guevara off the ropes, and Guevara trips up in the cameraman’s cord. Trent slams Guevara to the mat with the Sunset Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Best Friends

-After the match, the cameraman is revealed as Orange Cassidy. He gets into the ring and beats down Jericho. Cassidy delivers a flying punch that sends Jericho to the floor. Cassidy vs. Jericho is made official for Fyter Fest, and Best Friends hug Cassidy, as the show comes to a close.