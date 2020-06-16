Update on the fans in attendance last night at RAW

Jon Alba provides an update from the fans in attendance last night at RAW about their Covid 19 procedure and if they were able to wear masks.

NEW: Multiple fans in attendance at Monday's #WWE tapings tell me they were NOT told they couldn't wear masks. Several reports in the last 24 hours have indicated they were told they couldn't wear them. WWE has released the following statement to me and @MyNews13 on the matter: pic.twitter.com/7lxSEtZyc1 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 16, 2020