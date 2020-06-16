Sources: No WWE tapings on Tuesday
From two sources – WWE tapings will not be taking place on Tuesday.
Was told by one they are hoping to resume on Wednesday.
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 16, 2020
More on the site momentarily, but WWE has canceled tomorrow’s tapings to test everyone for COVID after a developmental wrestler tested positive.
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 16, 2020
WWE hasn’t done 1 single actual coronavirus test yet. https://t.co/uGWlSmsDLG
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 16, 2020
The talent I've spoken to say that they found out about the positive COVID-19 test when the rest of the world did. Last time they were informed via a talent relations app about five days before news broke.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 16, 2020