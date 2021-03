@yvhiphopmag @cultofindividuality Your Voice Hip Hop Magazine June 2020 issue featuring Rapper/Actor/Entertainer and @wwe Superstar Wrestler @ronkillings1 on the cover.

photo credit:

Photographers: @Aimpointphoto

Cover graphics: @givetheball2johnny pic.twitter.com/S0AuaMgYRH

— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) June 16, 2020