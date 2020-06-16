Edge undergoes successful triceps surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Edge underwent successful triceps surgery and is already recovering at home according to a story which appeared on WWE.COM.

Edge tore his triceps during his match against Randy Orton which was being taped for Backlash and wrestled a portion of the match injured. Edge lost the match after Orton delivered the punt for the three count.

A typical torn triceps injury usually takes around a year to come back from, something which obviously was not in the plans when Edge made his surprise return this year.

Edge has yet to make any public comments about the injury and surgery and what’s next for him.