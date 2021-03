Tonight’s five-hour WWE block on FS1 will feature the full airing of the 1996 Survivor Series which features the debut of Rocky Maivia, who later went on to become The Rock, and the awesome Steve Austin vs Bret Hart match. The show will start at 7PM ET.

Then at 11PM, a new episode of WWE Backstage airs with Bret “Hit Man” Hart joining in as the special guest while CM Punk returns as well.