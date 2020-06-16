Bischoff talks about Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage’s Relationship in WCW

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed if Ric Flair and Randy Savage ever felt disappointed that they were in Hulk Hogan’s shadow in WCW. Bischoff said that he doesn’t think Flair or Savage felt that way and recalled Hogan and Savage’s final encounter at a doctor’s office shortly before Savage’s death. Highlights are below.

On if Ric Flair felt disappointed that he was in Hulk Hogan’s shadow in WCW: “I don’t think so at all, and I’ll tell you why, and this is me, I was there, I was actually in the rooms. Nobody worked harder to convince Hulk Hogan to come to WCW than Ric Flair. Had it not been for Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan would have not come to WCW. End of story. There’s no variation on that theme, there’s no alternative facts that anybody can throw out there, it just is what it is. Hulk Hogan would not have come to WCW without Ric Flair’s support, encouragement, and everything else that went with it. So for me to say, ehhh, I think maybe Ric was a little disappointed that he was in Hulk’s shadow, makes no sense to me on any level. Now knowing Ric, and you know him better than I do at this point, Ric was very competitive. That doesn’t mean that Ric Flair doesn’t want to prove that he’s still the man. But he was playing up to that role, not with a chip on his shoulder.”

On Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage’s relationship in WCW: “Randy Savage wouldn’t have been in WCW had it not been for Hulk Hogan. No, I don’t think that played into it at all. And maybe I’m looking at the past with rose colored glasses because I guess I tend to want to do that, but even though there were beats and moments between Hogan and Randy that got a little tense, they were minor, and they were rare. For the most part, those two guys were thick.”

On Hogan and Savage burying the hatchet at a doctor’s office shortly before Savage’s death: “There was a period of time, and Hulk’s talked a lot about the roller coaster relationship that those two had, and they did have a roller coaster relationship all the way up to the very end, right before Randy died, when Hulk Hogan had a doctor’s appointment and coincidentally with the same doctor that Randy Savage had. Hulk was having back and knee issues at the time and they crossed paths in the doctor’s office, that was the first time they had spoken to each other in a long time and kind of buried the hatchet and hugged and brought it right back to where they had been when they were friends, only for Randy to die shortly there after of a heart attack.”