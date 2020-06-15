Photo: Fans at tonight’s Raw
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE allowed a small amount of fans into tonight’s live RAW…
Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 also reported on fans being let in, writing on Twitter:
“There are a small amount of fans in attendance for tonight’s WWE tapings. I was told by one source some are friends of performers.”
