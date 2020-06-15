Photo: Fans at tonight’s Raw

Jun 15, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE allowed a small amount of fans into tonight’s live RAW…

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 also reported on fans being let in, writing on Twitter:

“There are a small amount of fans in attendance for tonight’s WWE tapings. I was told by one source some are friends of performers.”

One Response

  1. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    June 16, 2020 at 7:26 am

    “in front of the dozens..AND DOZENS of the Rock’s fans!”

